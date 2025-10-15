(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Diogo Monteiro’s time at Leeds United came to an end in the summer, and he left West Yorkshire to join FC Arouca in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

The talented young defender will look to play regularly in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see if Arouca are prepared to give him the opportunities he needs. He needed to leave Leeds United in order to play more often. Sitting on the bench at the newly promoted Premier League club would not have benefited him.

Monteiro joined Leeds in 2023.

Diogo Monteiro shares an Instagram post

Meanwhile, even though the defender has left Leeds United without making his competitive debut for the club, his affection for the club is evident. The player was recently spotted wearing the Whites’ 2025/26 away shirt while playing padel during the international break, a gesture that will delight the Leeds supporters.

Monteiro was highly rated during his time with the Leeds Academy, but he never quite managed to establish himself as a first-team player for them. He is quite young, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether he can hold down a regular starting spot for the Portuguese club now.

Monteiro will look to fulfil his potential

He is certainly one of Portugal’s most promising young defensive prospects, and if he manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join big clubs again. For now, he should look to focus on his development and play regularly.

As for Leeds, they will certainly hope that they do not regret the decision to let the young defender leave the club. The defender is still only 20, and he will look to prove the doubters wrong with his performances in the coming months.