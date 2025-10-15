Harry Kane transfer situation in full: Battle between Bayern, Spurs & Man Utd, one club in pole position

Where next for Harry Kane? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

An interesting new report on Harry Kane’s future has emerged, with Bayern Munich battling to keep hold of their star striker as Tottenham look to bring him back.

Manchester United are also in the mix as they are set to make Kane a top target for next summer, but it’s currently believed that Spurs are in pole position to re-sign their former hero.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that Kane has an eye on breaking the Premier League goal-scoring record currently held by Alan Shearer.

Kane left Tottenham a few years ago on 213 Premier League goals, and with the way he’s playing at the moment, it’s easy to see why he fancies his chances of overtaking Shearer’s record of 260.

Harry Kane is on fire in front of goal right now

That Premier League record is surely Kane’s if he wants it, with the England international currently on an incredible run of 15 goals in his last eight games in all competitions for club and country.

The 32-year-old isn’t exactly getting any younger, but he seems to be in peak condition right now and might well have it in him to play into his late 30s like Robert Lewandowski, or perhaps even until his 40s like Cristiano Ronaldo.

It would be exciting to see Kane back in England, but TEAMtalk claim Bayern are understandably keen to keep hold of him.

Harry Kane career Games Goals Tottenham 435 280 Bayern Munich 106 103 England 110 76

Will we see Kane moving back to the Premier League?

Kane has been world class for Bayern, just as he was at Spurs, and now that he’s won a few trophies he might be more comfortable heading back to England to chase that personal record.

Tottenham want him back and it seems he’s making them his preferred choice, with United’s issue perhaps being that they’re not the force they once were and that they might not be able to offer European football.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but Bayern will surely be doing everything they can to keep this goal machine for as long as possible.