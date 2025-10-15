“Very disappointed” claim made as Manchester United star’s future in serious doubt

Wes Brown and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Andrew Redington, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and former Red Devils ace Wes Brown has commented on the situation.

The former Man Utd defender is a fan of Mainoo but feels uncertain about what the future holds for him at Old Trafford after receiving barely any playing time this season.

For one reason or another, Mainoo has struggled to break into the United team under Ruben Amorim, and the Daily Mail are among the outlets linking him with a move away in January.

Speaking to the Metro, Brown admitted that Mainoo needs to be playing, and it’s hard to know for sure how this saga is going to resolve itself.

Kobbie Mainoo will be “very disappointed”, says former Man United man Wes Brown

Brown has discussed Mainoo’s situation, admitting that Amorim’s refusal to use him will be disappointing.

The ex-Red Devil also suggested he sees it as a waste of talent, with the 20-year-old previously looking like such an elite prospect when he first broke into the first-team.

“He needs to be playing football so he will be very disappointed with how the season has gone,” Brown said.

“I’m sure he is not at his full peak yet fitness wise. 24, 25, 26 [years old] is when you really come into your own physically. But at the same time, he has got talent and everyone can see he has got talent.

“The World Cup is coming up and he will want to be part of that, but he will need to play football. I’m not sure what happens from here.”

Where next for Kobbie Mainoo?

Mainoo surely won’t be short of suitors if he does end up leaving United in the near future.

Chelsea have recently been linked with Mainoo by TEAMtalk, and the Blues have previous when it comes to raiding MUFC, having signed Alejandro Garnacho this summer and Jadon Sancho the year before.

Meanwhile, a previous report from the Mail named a long list of clubs who were keen on Mainoo in the summer, such as Napoli, Roma, Aston Villa, and Everton.