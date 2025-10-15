Liverpool eyeing moves ahead of January. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in England, and he’s regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League. He was outstanding for Aston Villa last season, and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

As per Fichajes, he could cost around €80 million (£70 million).

Morgan Rogers is a complete attacker

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has labelled him as a “nightmare” for rival players because of his style of play.

The 23-year-old is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and he is an expert when it comes to creating opportunities for his teammates and finding the back of the net. His ability to slot into multiple roles and create opportunities for his teammates makes him a difficult player to deal with.

He can operate centrally and link the midfield with the attack. Alternatively, he can play on the flanks and take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations.

Liverpool and Chelsea could use Rogers

It is no surprise that Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on him. They could use more creativity in the final third. Florian Wirtz has not been able to live up to the expectations so far, and Alexis Mac Allister has struggled this season as well. Liverpool need more cutting edge in the midfield.

As for Chelsea, they are overly dependent on Cole Palmer for creativity in the final third. Adding Rogers would be a wise decision. The 23-year-old could transform them going forward. Rogers scored 8 goals and picked up 10 assists in the league last season. His numbers could improve when he is playing for a better team.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Liverpool and Chelsea will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.