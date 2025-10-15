Liverpool receive major warning in pursuit of Marc Guehi

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool almost completed the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but last minute collapse broke their dream of signing the centre-back.

The Palace star even had a medical ahead of a potential move to Anfield but Oliver Glasner and Palace changed their stance in the last minute and that worked against Arne Slot and his team.

The Reds remain interested in signing the England international but competition is increasing to sign him. His brilliant form and his availability as a free agent next summer has alerted some of the top clubs in European football.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan have entered the frame for the Crystal Palace centre-back, joining a queue that already includes some of Europe’s biggest names.

Liverpool face competition to sign Marc Guehi

The 25-year-old is being closely monitored by the Serie A giants as they weigh defensive changes for next season.

While Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all retain interest, it is Liverpool who are believed to be at the front of the queue.

With Yann Bisseck tipped for a potential exit in the summer, Cristian Chivu’s side want a ready-made replacement who can slot into their back-three without compromising the unit’s balance.

Guehi’s playing style is suitable for several clubs

Guéhi’s appeal spans leagues and styles. He is an aggressive front-foot defender who times his steps into midfield well. For teams that defend higher up, that combination of recovery pace and decision-making is prised. Add aerial competence on set pieces at both ends, plus leadership qualities developed as a mainstay at Selhurst Park, and it’s easy to see why Europe’s elite are circling.

Liverpool’s interest remains in the centre-back. Their late attempt to close a £35m deal that ultimately fell through suggests the groundwork has been laid.

Liverpool remain well-placed after their late-summer near-miss, but interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now Inter sets the stage for a fierce bidding contest.

