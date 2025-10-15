Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United, is seen in attendance. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been with players like Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton in recent months.

The two players have been excellent for their respective clubs in the Premier League, and Manchester United are interested in securing their signatures. It is unlikely that they will be able to sign both players, but the Red Devils will certainly hope to sign one of Baleba or Wharton in the near future.

Manchester United have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and they need more quality in that area of the pitch. Baleba and Wharton seem like the ideal fit for them, and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise the deal.

Man United boost in Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba chase

According to a report from UnitedinFocus, the club hierarchy is prepared to back Manchester United in their pursuit of a top-class midfielder. They would be willing to spend a substantial amount of money to finalise the deal.

Graeme Bailey claims: “United are fully aware of the prices we are talking about, they know Baleba, Wharton and the like are not £50 or £60million players, they realise they are twice that. Ineos are backing United and know the sort of finances need to compete at the top.”

Can Man United convince Wharton or Baleba?

Both players have the potential to develop into world-class footballers with the right guidance. The move to Manchester United could unlock their true potential. They will help Manchester United control games from the deep and tighten up defensively.

The two players will look to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies as well. They will be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince them to join the club. They are going through a period of rebuilding, and they need to demonstrate that they are capable of fighting for trophies in the near future to convince elite young talents.