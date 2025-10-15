Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee could be on his way out of the club during the January transfer window.

Italian clubs Roma and Cómo are interested in securing his signature. According to a report from The Times, he could consider leaving Manchester United in order to get his national team career back on track.

Joshua Zirkzee needs to move

The 24-year-old was recently left out of the Netherlands squad, and there is a risk of missing out on the upcoming World Cup as well. Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has recently revealed that Zirkzee was left out because he’s not playing regularly.

Koeman said: “I don’t think they’re (Brobbey and Zirkzee) playing at all and have injuries. Or they’ve transferred. If they eventually play more, they’ll remain options. But we’re also looking beyond that.”

The 24-year-old will look to get his career back on track, and he needs regular opportunities. Moving back to Italy could be ideal for him. He played his best football for Bologna and he knows the legal well. He could make an instant impact at Roma or Como.

Man United to let Zirkzee leave?

Manchester United are unlikely to stand in his way. He is not a key player for them, and they could look to sell him and recoup some money from his departure. They have already invested in Benjamin Sesko, and the £105k-a-week Netherlands international is unlikely to get regular opportunities this season. It would be ideal for him to move on.

Zirkzee has seven goals and three assists in 53 appearances for Manchester United. It is safe to say, the move has not worked out.

It remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to pay a reasonable amount of money for the player. The report claims that a loan deal could be on the cards in January. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.