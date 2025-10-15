Manchester United have been linked with Mateo Retegui (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian striker Mateo Retegui.

The 26-year-old striker joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah during the summer transfer window, and he has three goals in four League matches for them. He was very impressive for Atalanta last season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League, and Retegui could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Manchester United. They have been long-term admirers of the Italian.

Retegui has been labelled as a “great striker”. According to a report from Fichajes, they would be prepared to pay around €50-60 million for the striker.

Another striker for Man United?

Manchester United have recently signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Spending a substantial amount of money on another striker would be surprising right now. Manchester United need to improve multiple areas in their squad, and investing in another striker might not be a wise decision.

Retegui might prove to be an upgrade on players like Joshua Zirkzee, but Manchester United have other priorities, like their midfield. They need quality full-backs as well. They could use another reliable goalkeeper and a winger, too.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Italian in the coming months. The Saudi Arabian club has recently signed him, and they will not want to lose the player. It will be difficult for Manchester United to convince them to sell the striker.

How does Mateo Retegui differ from Sesko?

The Italian is a lot more involved in the final third, and he will add creativity to the side as well. He had 186 touches in the opposition box in Serie A last season, compared to 98 for Sesko in the Bundesliga. Retegui had better passing accuracy (78% to 68%) and better long ball accuracy (67% to 47%) as well.

Sesko is a better dribbler and a ball carrier (39 successful dribbles with 54% accuracy), but Retegui could be the complete forward they are lacking right now. He could form a solid partnership with the Slovenian if he joins the club.