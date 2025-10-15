“Incredible player” – Arsenal star believes they have their own Lamine Yamal on their hands

Cristhian Mosquera celebrates with Bukayo Saka (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has made the big claim that Gunners wonderkid Max Dowman reminds him of Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal.

The former Valencia defender joined Arsenal this summer and admits he didn’t know too much about Dowman before he arrived.

However, speaking in an interview with the Athletic, Mosquera made it clear just how highly he rates Dowman, describing him as “incredible” and tipping him to be a world class player in the future.

This is not the first time we’ve heard pretty considerable hype about Dowman, who at the age of 15 is already part of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal first-team.

The England teenager has long looked like one of the most exciting talents coming through the north Londoners’ academy, and Mosquera has clearly been hugely impressed.

Arsenal have their own Lamine Yamal in Max Dowman

Dowman plays in a similar position and with a similar style to Yamal, who himself is already regarded as one of the best players in the world despite being only 18 years of age.

Yamal first burst onto the scene at a similar age to Dowman, and Mosquera has high hopes for what the Arsenal youngster can go on to achieve in the game.

“I don’t mean to compare, but his style and way of playing is like Lamine Yamal. His movements are Lamine-esque,” Mosquera said.

“I didn’t have him on my radar and when I got to Singapore, he was already training and playing. When they told me he was 15, I couldn’t believe it. He really is an incredible player, and I think he’s going to be world-class.”

Arsenal’s academy keeps on producing

There has to be an argument that Arsenal’s academy is up there with the best in the world at the moment as they keep on producing so many top players.

Bukayo Saka is the best example after coming through the ranks to become one of the best players in the first-team, while Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also performing at a very high standard already.

In recent times we’ve also seen the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson coming through, and they’re shining at Premier League level even if they didn’t quite make it at the Emirates Stadium.