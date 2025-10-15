Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United now have a new sporting director in place and that’s expected to mean changes to the squad in the January transfer window.

According to the Chronicle, it could mean as many as six players leaving St James’ Park to clear up some room in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle have a pretty strong selection of players these days after some big investment in the last few years, but there are inevitably still some members of this squad who could do with shifting in the near future.

It seems that the Magpies will likely look to offload six young players as a priority, with the Chronicle’s report naming the most likely candidates for the exit door.

Newcastle’s six potential January transfer window exits

Those players are named as: Aidan Harris, Alex Murphy, Alfie Harrison, Ben Parkinson, Cathal Heffernan, and Charlie McArthur.

These are not all likely to be the most familiar names to a lot of Newcastle fans, but it could be smart business for new director Ross Wilson to get them out of the club.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean there’s good money to be made from cashing in on homegrown players who didn’t cost anything in the first place, as it allows a club to put that sale down as pure profit.

Not all of the players mentioned were academy graduates, but some arrived on the cheap so could still generate very decent profit if they’re moved on.

Newcastle supporters will then hope that kind of profit can help do the club a significant favour in the transfer market with more exciting new signings possibly coming in.