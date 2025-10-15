Newcastle United star has a release clause in his contract

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A new report has raised eyebrows on Tyneside by claiming that a release clause exists in the contract of Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies famously added a £100 million release clause in Bruno Guimaraes’ last contract and according to iNews, Gordon has a similar contract in his contract which he signed last year.

The England international was linked with a move away from St. James’ Park last year with the club struggling with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Gordon, the former Everton star, was linked with a move to Liverpool. However, with the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankubah Minteh, Eddie Howe’s team sorted out their financial issues and kept Gordon at the club.

Anthony Gordon has a release clause in his contract

Since then, the form of the winger has been unimpressive and it is hardly a surprise to see the top Premier League clubs currently not thinking about signing him.

However, even if they consider signing him in the near future, the Magpies have added a massive release clause in his contract, believed to be in the region of £100 million.

One thing is certain though, no matter how Gordon is playing at the moment and how disappointing his form is for Newcastle, the Premier League side would be in line to receive a hefty transfer fee for him.

Release clauses are common in some leagues, but far less typical in England, which is why the figure and timing are attracting attention.

Newcastle United are not considering Gordon’s sale

If PSR considerations force at least one significant sale in 2026, the power of a clause is timing. Newcastle would prefer to control when and how any departure happens.

Signed for £45m from Everton, if the Magpies get more than double for him, they would be happy with it, hypothetically speaking.

They have no desire to let Gordon leave the club any time soon, particularly after losing Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window to Liverpool.

