Report: Liverpool on alert for another elite centre-back as transfer opportunity emerges

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs in the mix for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Germany international has shone during his time at Dortmund and it seems he’s now attracting interest from bigger clubs.

According to Bild, Schlotterbeck is on the agenda at Bayern Munich, who could be about to lose Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Liverpool also have concerns in defence as Ibrahima Konate is another player heading towards becoming a free agent in just under a year’s time.

As I recently reported for the Daily Briefing, there are a lot of names on Liverpool’s list as they look for a new signing in defence, and now Schlotterbeck is the latest target working his way onto their radar.

Liverpool linked with Nico Schlotterbeck amid Dortmund contract uncertainty

Schlotterbeck could well be on his way out of Dortmund due to the low contract he current has with the club.

One imagines this could give Liverpool and Bayern a big opportunity, as they’d likely be able to offer the 25-year-old significantly more in wages than BVB can.

Still, since reaching an agreement over a new deal with Konate has proven challenging for LFC, it remains to be seen if they’d find Schlotterbeck’s demands that much easier to meet.

Transfermarkt currently has Schlotterbeck’s value at €40m, but his contract with Dortmund is due to expire in 2027.

That might mean by the time next summer comes around, if there’s still no new contract agreement with his current employers, then that price might come down.

Liverpool would do well to keep an eye on this situation and see if they can get a top defender on the cheap to help them replace Konate and potentially give them a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk as well.