Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diao has revealed his admiration for Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike and claimed that he would love to play alongside the French international.

Diao came up against the 23-year-old last season and found it difficult to deal with the striker. He has revealed that he would love to play alongside the Liverpool player someday. He also added that he dreams of a move to the Premier League.

Diao was linked with Crystal Palace a few months ago.

Ousmane Diao admires Hugo Ekitike

“Last year, against Frankfurt, there were a lot of good players like Ekitike, Marmoush, etc. But Hugo Ekitike was particularly difficult. Honestly, I’d love to play with him in the future [laughs]. His movement is incredible. He’s fast, technical… he’s very strong. “The dream next step is to go to England, to the biggest clubs, God willing. To go and play in the Champions League, all that,” he said to Footmercato.

Diao could be a handy option for the Reds

The 21-year-old African defender is highly sought after across Europe, and he could prove to be an interesting option for Liverpool if they decide to make a move for him. His comments will certainly serve as encouragement for the Premier League club.

It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Joe Gomez can be quite injury-prone. They need multiple Central defenders in the coming months. They were close to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old defender can continue impressing with Midtjylland and propel himself on the radar of top teams like Liverpool. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition.