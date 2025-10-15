Premier League club takes firm stance over player being targeted by Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion have drawn a firm line in the sand over the future of Carlos Baleba, according to talkSPORT.

With several Premier League clubs circling ahead of the winter window, the Seagulls are prepared to dismiss any January approaches for the 21-year-old midfielder and, if necessary, point bidders toward a £120 million price tag.

The midfielder was heavily chased by Manchester United in the summer transfer window but Brighton fought the Red Devils and ultimately managed to keep Baleba at the club.

Man United showed interest in Baleba in the summer

Baleba reportedly had his head turned by interest from Man United and manager Ruben Amorim is eyeing a move in January, as per some reports.

However, Brighton have made their stance clear. The midfielder is not for sale and United would have to look for alternative targets in the market.

United are understood to be focusing their mid-season midfield search elsewhere, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton now viewed as their No. 1 priority.

The Red Devils are expected to face significant hurdles in the race to sign Wharton as interest is increasing from Real Madrid to sign the Palace midfielder.

Red Devils are now targeting Adam Wharton

The Crystal Palace midfielder is known for his passing, ability to control the tempo of the game and his link up qualities.

He is a different player from Baleba, someone who relies more on his technique rather than his pace and strength.

Wharton has quickly become a key pillar at Selhurst Park, and the Eagles have little appetite for a mid-season sale without an extraordinary proposal.

As January approaches, Brighton are determined to keep Baleba and they’re backing that resolve with a deterrent price.

Man United, meanwhile, have set their sights on Wharton, a player whose skill set aligns neatly with their midfield needs but whose availability will be hard won given the wider interest in the player.

