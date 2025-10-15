‘They hope for improvement’ – Romano confirms Man United want 24-year-old to improve

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain fully supportive of Manuel Ugarte despite the Uruguayan midfielder’s mixed performances since arriving at Old Trafford, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that both Rúben Amorim and the club hierarchy continue to back the 24-year-old and are confident he will improve as the season progresses.

Ugarte joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024 in a major summer transfer, but his transition to English football has so far been a challenging one.

Ugarte’s arrival was seen as a significant coup for Man United, with the midfielder regarded as one of Europe’s most promising ball-winners.

Man United expect Manuel Ugarte to get better

The move reunited him with Amorim, under whom he thrived in Portugal, and expectations were high that he would immediately bring energy, bite, and defensive discipline to United’s midfield.

However, adapting to the Premier League has proven more difficult than anticipated.

Since the start of the season, Ugarte has made just two Premier League starts and clocked 243 minutes in total.

His performances have fluctuated, with moments of solid defensive work offset by lapses in positioning and distribution.

Romano, writing for GiveMeSport, confirmed that the club’s hierarchy have faith in Ugarte but they want him to make improvement soon:

“Of course performances haven’t been always excellent, but coach and club maintain their trust in Ugarte. They hope for improvement soon.”

Red Devils have complete faith in the midfielder

Despite the rocky start, Amorim and the club remain patient. Romano reported that the coaching staff still have full trust in Ugarte, believing that his best form will emerge once he fully adapts to the pace and physicality of English football.

Amorim himself has yet to settle on his preferred midfield partnership, and Ugarte still has an opportunity to cement a place in the starting XI.

With United seeking more control and defensive balance in central areas, the Uruguayan’s strengths, aggressive pressing, ball-winning ability, and tireless work rate, remain highly valued.

However, continued improvement will be essential if he wants to fend off competition

United are confident that, with time and consistent minutes, the former PSG man will evolve into the midfield anchor they envisioned when they secured his signature.

Report: Man United make decision on the future of veteran as Saudi clubs circle