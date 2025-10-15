‘This summer, what do they do?’ – Scholes slams Man United for poor decision making

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has strongly criticised the transfer business done by his former club.

The Red Devils have come under scrutiny for the signings they have made in recent history.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Andre Onana and others have failed at Old Trafford after joining the club in big money moves.

The list goes on but these are just some examples of the poor recruitment approach adopted by the Red Devils at the club which has worked heavily against them.

Man United have been criticised for poor decisions

Another surprising transfer business done by United was first the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, a young striker who was brought to lead the club’s attack and then his sale this summer, considering he was not given a proper chance to develop at the club.

Benjamin Sesko was signed this summer to replace Hojlund at the club, a player who is from a similar age bracket and like Hojlund, unproven at the top level.

This decision making has surprised Scholes and he did not hold back while talking on a podcast about Man United’s transfer dealings.

‘You look at Rasmus Hojlund, 22-year-old kid, came when he was 20 years of age,’ Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

‘One centre-forward for Manchester United and everything was on him, the pressure was on him and he couldn’t handle it. He should be coming in and out of the team. There should be three or four centre-forwards there.

‘This summer, what do they do? They let him go and they buy another one, very similar, exactly the same! 22 years of age. He’s started ok, he looks like he’s getting better. But where’s the common sense in that?’

Paul Scholes is spot on with his analysis

Scholes wanted players like Hojlund not to come to the club to become the focal point of the attack. However, he believes Hojlund should have been eased into the side because of his young age and lack of experience.

It is crucial to have a big squad in this case but United did not have that. Their planning over the years has been abysmal and it is starting to show now.

At the moment, their leading strikers are Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee, both unproven at the top level.

Their goalkeepers are Altay Bayindir and Senne Lammens, both of them still have a long way to go to become the finished article.

Two crucial positions are occupied by players who have still not proven themselves. No wonder Scholes is asking such questions.

Doubt over Man United star’s future as Ruben Amorim won’t play him & Bruno Fernandes together