Sources: Tottenham target move for centre-back, €50 million can seal the deal

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a January move for Mario Gila, with the Lazio centre-back emerging as a serious candidate to reinforce Thomas Frank’s defense, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 25-year-old has impressed during his time in the Serie A, making him an appealing profile for Premier League recruitment teams searching for reliability as much as upside.

The defender has made six league appearances for the Italian club this season.

With multiple English clubs tracking his situation and Lazio protected by a long contract, the chase for Gila is getting more intense.

Thomas Frank wants a ball playing centre-back

Frank likes his team to build from the back and Gila is a player who can provide that.

Gila’s strengths map neatly onto that blueprint. He is comfortable defending large spaces, aggressive stepping into midfield to break lines, and calm enough in possession to help progress play under pressure.

Tottenham are not alone. Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Everton have all kept close tabs on the Spaniard, and there was concrete interest in the summer, Brighton and Bournemouth are understood to have made contact with the player’s camp as they scoped out centre-back options.

The defender has been previously linked with Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Any Spurs approach will therefore need to be both decisive and persuasive, with role clarity and pathway to minutes likely to matter as much as finance.

Tottenham have been told Mario Gila’s price tag

The Roman club hold the stronger negotiating position. Gila is under contract until 2027.

Sources around the deal suggest Lazio would only engage at €45-50 million. That valuation won’t scare Tottenham.

Expect Spurs to test the waters in January, but whether they land their man will depend on how aggressively they move and how much resistance Lazio are prepared to mount.

One way or another, Gila’s name is likely to sit near the top of several Premier League shortlists in the near future.

