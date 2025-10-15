Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank gestures during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

The 24-year-old has done quite well since joining the Scottish outfit for a fee of around £2 million in 2023. Tottenham are now keen on securing his signature, and they have expressed interest in signing him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, he will cost around £20-25 million. Rangers will be able to secure a substantial profit from his departure, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with an offer to get the deal done.

Crystal Palace wanted to sign Raskin recently. Newly promoted side Leeds United wanted to sign him in the summer as well.

Spurs could use Nicolas Raskin

They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Belgian would be a useful acquisition. He has the physical and technical attributes for English football, and he will add some much-needed quality and depth to the squad. Tottenham need a hard-working midfielder who will add control, drive and work rate to the side. The Belgian could be the ideal fit for them.

He has shown his quality in the Scottish Premier League, and he will be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League. Raskin averages 3.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 1.9 blocks, 1.9 clearances and 1.4 aerials won per 90 minutes over the last 12 months.

Raskin could fancy a move

It would be a huge opportunity for the midfielder, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. He is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Tottenham have an ambitious project and a quality team, and he will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Tottenham have a quality manager, and Thomas Frank could bring out the best in the Belgian. The north London outfit has done quite well in the Premier League so far, and they are third in the league table. Signing the right players in January could help them improve further.