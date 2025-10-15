Report: Tottenham now looking to sign star Thomas Frank “knows inside out”

Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they have been linked with the Brentford star, Kevin Schade. 

The 23-year-old has done well for Brentford, and Thomas Frank knows him well. It is no surprise that Tottenham are being linked with the player. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him.

They could use more depth in the final third, and the German attacker will add goals, pace and flair to the side. The opportunity to join the north London club could be exciting for the player as well. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to compete in the UEFA Champions League and fight for trophies.

Tottenham could move for Kevin Schade?

Kevin Schade looks on
Kevin Schade of Brentford. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has revealed: “Kevin Schade is somebody the manager knows inside out.

“He’s had him before and worked with him closely, so he will know what his strengths and limitations are and how he would fit into this Tottenham team.

“So if he thinks he’s the type of player who would improve them, he’ll be pushing for the club to go out and sign him in January.

“It seems to me that Spurs are quite well-stocked out wide, I wouldn’t expect it to be a priority for them.

“But you never know, they’re always looking to add more depth and build on what they’ve got.

“If the manager thinks bringing him in would help them be successful and compete at the right end of the table, then it could be one they look to do.”

Spurs could use Schade

Kevin Schade compared to Tottenham attackers. (Photo via Squawka)

Players like Dominic Solanke and Richarlison have not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club. Tottenham need more depth in the side. More competition for places could bring out the best in the team.

Schade scored more goals in the league last season than Solanke and Richarlison, despite not being a natural striker. His arrival would help Spurs going forward. He had better availability compared to the other two players as well.

Schade is also versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles, and he could be a very useful player for the north London club. He knows the way Frank likes to play, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

