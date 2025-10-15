Tottenham already planning to replace summer signing

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham have started the season well under new manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs are currently third in the Premier League, behind Arsenal and Liverpool and they have impressed under new management.

While summer signing Xavi Simons has shown glimpses of his brilliance, their other attacking signing, Randal Kolo Muani, has struggled to make an impact.

The Frenchman has been out with an injury for most of his time at the club so far and that has left Frank with few options up front.

Tottenham need a new lethal striker

The Spurs manager has relied heavily on Richarlison in attack but the Brazilian’s output has not been the best.

The variety of scorers that Spurs have in the squad has helped the club but to sustain in a long season, you need a striker who can be lethal in front of goal and that is exactly the kind of player that the North London club plan to target in the near future.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Spurs are interested in a move for Vlahovic next year who has started the season well for Juventus.

However, the striker is not close to signing a new deal at Juventus and with him becoming a free agent at the end of the season, his future is uncertain in Italy, boosting the chances of Tottenham to sign him.

The attacker has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and they are expected to give competition to their London rivals for the signature of the Juventus star.

Kolo Muani has struggled at Spurs

As per the report, the Juventus striker, who has scored four goals for the Italian side this season, is being lined up by Spurs to replace Kolo Muani at the club.

The Frenchman, who joined Spurs in a loan move this summer, is not expected to join the Premier League side permanently. Spurs have no option or obligation to sign the player at the end of his loan spell.

Vlahovic is a proven goal scorer and a bigger goal threat than Kolo Muani. It is hardly a surprise to see Spurs targeting a move for him.

