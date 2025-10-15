Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the highly talented defender, Lautaro Rivero.

The 21-year-old has done well for River Plate, and his performances have attracted the attention of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, as per Fichajes. Both clubs are hoping to bring the player to Europe, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Lautaro Rivero could be a useful addition

Tottenham could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He could develop into an important player for the north London club, like his compatriot Cristian Romero.

Similarly, Atletico Madrid could use more depth in the defensive unit as well. The young defender has the quality to play for top teams, and he could develop into a key player for both clubs with the right guidance. Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are big clubs with exciting projects, and they have done well to groom young players in recent seasons. They could help the South American fulfil his potential as well.

It will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old ultimately ends up. Tottenham have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

A big move could tempt Rivero

Rivero will want to compete at the highest level, and the move to the Premier League or La Liga could be tempting for him. He will look to join a club where he will be able to fight for trophies. Both Tottenham and Atletico Madrid will be able to provide him with that opportunity. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

If Tottenham can sign the player for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a solid investment in the long run.

