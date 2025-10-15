Leicester could cash in on one of their players in January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Victor Kristiansen is facing an uncertain future at Leicester City, and he could be on his way out of the club soon, as per Hull Live.

The 22-year-old defender has struggled for regular opportunities, and leaving the Championship outfit could be ideal for him. The Danish left-back has a contract with the Foxes until 2028, but he is no longer an important player for the team. Kristiansen has been linked with Sunderland recently.

Victor Kristiansen needs game time

Kristiansen needs to look for opportunities when the transfer window opens in January. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Leicester City will not benefit him. It is affecting his national team chances as well.

He is a young player with a bright future, and joining the right team could bring out the best in him. He has previously shown his quality with Leicester City, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular opportunities.

Nottingham Forest showed interest in signing the player during the summer transfer window, but a deal never materialised before the transfer deadline. There has been a change of manager at the Premier League club, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come back for the 22-year-old in future.

Can Kristiansen find a new club?

It will be interesting to see if the young defender can find a suitable destination for himself in January. The Foxes are unlikely to stand in his way either. They will be hoping to get rid of the player and recoup some money from his departure so that they can improve the squad. A January exit would be ideal for all parties, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The defender is quite young, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him.