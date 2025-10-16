“Hasn’t worked” – Shearer aims dig at Isak after struggles since leaving Newcastle for Liverpool

Alan Shearer and Alexander Isak (Photo by Tom Dulat, Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has aimed a sly dig at Alexander Isak as it seems his summer transfer to Liverpool hasn’t worked out so far.

Shearer surely won’t have been happy to see Isak leaving St James’ Park for a big move to Anfield, so perhaps he’s enjoying a slight feeling of smugness that the Sweden international is now out of form.

Isak was a star player at Newcastle but has only one goal in six appearances so far this season, making a slow start to life at Liverpool.

One important thing to note, however, is that Isak barely had a pre-season due to being on strike as he looked to get out of Newcastle.

Shearer feels, however, that Isak’s actions don’t seem to have helped him.

Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak’s slow start to life at Liverpool

Speaking to Betfair, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Shearer said: “It hasn’t been the start to the season that Isak would’ve wanted. When you consider Sweden’s front three of Gyokeres, Isak and Elanga and you can’t score and are on the brink of not qualifying for the World Cup.

“Obviously, the manager has paid the price and lost his job which is no surprise. Obviously with the Newcastle situation, Isak not playing or training and understandably hasn’t hit the ground running at Liverpool, he was probably looking to get to full fitness at this international break, but it’s gone the other way.

“It hasn’t worked, he and they haven’t scored and can’t score which, when you look at the ability of that front three, being bottom of the group doesn’t look right at all. The summer certainly hasn’t helped Isak.”

Liverpool fans probably won’t be panicking just yet as it’s still early days for Isak, who looked like a world class performer at Newcastle.

Still, it would be very helpful for LFC during this difficult patch of form if Isak could start finding the back of the net as quickly as possible to calm the mood inside Anfield.