Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international could be on his way out of the Bernabeu in the near future as he’s not been playing regularly there due to the presence of Thibaut Courtois as Madrid’s number one.

Still, Lunin previously impressed for Los Blancos when he had a run in the team to cover for Courtois during an injury.

And according to Fichajes, this has led Villa to show an interest in the 26-year-old as a possible replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

The report states that Real could let Lunin go for around €25-30m, which could potentially be a bargain for an underrated ‘keeper.

Andriy Lunin to Aston Villa transfer could be one to watch

Lunin has not had that many opportunities to show how good he is, but when he has played he has certainly made an impression.

It might be a bit of a gamble to move for someone who’s mostly had to make do with being a backup, but Villa would do well to think seriously about finding someone to replace Martinez.

The Argentine has been a star performer for Unai Emery’s side in recent times, but there was uncertainty over his future during the summer.

His form has arguably dipped a little bit as well, so AVFC might be better off with Lunin coming in as their new number one.

Real seem prepared to let Lunin go for a reasonable fee, so this might well represent the best option on the market in that position right now.