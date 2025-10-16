Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the Liverpool defender, Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions.

Barcelona could use Ibrahima Konate

PSG and Real Madrid are keen on the player as per Fichajes, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish champions can win the race for his signature.

They will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the international defender when the transfer window reopens in January. Signing on a free transfer would be a huge bargain for any club. The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Barcelona. Konate has been hailed as “outstanding” by Virgil van Dijk.

The opportunity to join the Spanish champions could be exciting for the defender. He is at the peak of his career, and he has already proven himself in England. He has won major trophies with Liverpool, and he could look to take on a new challenge. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he could look to join them and fight for major trophies in Spain.

Can Liverpool keep Konate at the club?

Liverpool will certainly hope to keep him at the club for as long as possible. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club. Liverpool need to hold onto their best players in order to win major trophies. Konate is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club, and they should do everything in their power to convince him.

Barcelona will certainly hope to convince the player to join them instead of Real Madrid and PSG. It will be interesting to see what the defender decides.