A mural of Leicester City lifting the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Christian Fuchs has been linked with Newport County, and he is reportedly set to take over the managerial role.

Speculation is growing that the former Premier League champion Christian Fuchs could join the Welsh club as their new manager after he was spotted watching Newport County’s recent away fixture from the stands, as per The Sun.

Christian Fuchs did well for the Foxes

The 39-year-old was a key player for Leicester City during his playing days, is now being strongly linked with a position within the Welsh club’s coaching staff.

Fuchs’ unexpected presence at the match has caught the attention of supporters and media alike, prompting rumours that the former Leicester City defender could be preparing for a new chapter in his coaching career.

Newport are looking to get their season back on track after a difficult run of results. The arrival of a Fuchs as their manager would be a statement of intent from the League Two side. It would showcase their ambitions for the future.

New journey for Fuchs

Since retiring from professional football, Fuchs has transitioned into coaching, and he could be the ideal manager to rebuild the culture and confidence within the Newport dressing room. The job would be an exciting challenge for the 39-year-old as well as he looks to build his reputation as a manager.

Fuchs has previously lifted the Premier League trophy with Leicester City in 2016 as a player, and his experience could prove to be invaluable for Newport players. The fans will also be eager to see a proven winner like him bringing fresh ideas to Rodney Parade.

The club hierarchy is yet to make any concrete revelations regarding a managerial change, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.