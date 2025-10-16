Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the pre-season. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Juventus have been linked with a move for the Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, and they would like to sign Andrey Santos along with him.

The Chelsea manager has impressed since taking over at the London club, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Juventus are keen on appointing the Italian as their manager, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Juventus want Maresca and Santos

According to a report from Juve Live, they could consider a move for the 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as well. The Brazilian is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He has been described as a “great” talent in the past. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent long-term investment for the Italian outfit.

Santos has struggled for regular opportunities at Chelsea, and the move to Italy could be ideal for him, especially if they are prepared to provide him with regular game time. He needs to play more often to develop further and fulfil his potential. He has the attributes to develop into a quality player with the right guidance.

Difficult pursuit for Juventus

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. It will be very difficult for the Italian club to attract the Chelsea manager and the midfielder in the coming months. Maresca has impressed at Chelsea, and they will not want to lose him anytime soon. There is no reason for the Italian manager to abandon the project at the Premier League club either.

That said, Chelsea have not been at their best under Maresca this season.

Similarly, Santos is highly rated at the club, and they will not want to lose him. Chelsea have put together a formidable pool of young talent at the club, and they are looking to build for the future.