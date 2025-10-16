(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Leicester City are hoping to improve their midfield unit with the signing of Glen Kamara from French outfit Stade Rennes.

According to a report from French publication Foot Mercato, they will face competition from Ipswich Town as well. It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old midfielder ends up eventually.

Leicester could use Glen Kamara

Rennes signed the player for a fee of around €10 million, but they are prepared to sell him for a substantial loss. He could be made available for a fee of just €3 million. It will be interesting to see if Leicester City can get the deal across the line.

He could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. Signing him for the reported asking price could prove to be a bargain in the long term as well. Kamara will look to play regularly at a high level, and the move to the Championship could be interesting for him.

Ipswich Town could be an interesting opportunity for the player as well. It remains to be seen what he decides.

Leicester will be looking to improve their squad during the January window and perform at a high level this season. They will be pushing for a return to the top flight, and they need to keep improving their team. Adding a quality midfielder would be ideal for them.

Kamara will look to get back to his best

Kamara has not been at his best in recent months, and the former Leeds man will look to get back to his peak form. Regular football in the Championship could help him bounce back strongly. He could be an important player for Leicester City if he manages to regain his foreman confidence.

Either way, the deal could be worth doing for the Foxes. Given the reported asking price, there is very little risk involved, and Leicester will be able to recover their investment if the move does not go according to plan.