Liverpool are keeping tabs on the highly talented English defender, Charlie Creswell.

The 23-year-old has impressed with the England under-21 and Ligue 1 club Toulouse, and he could be available for £15 million. Cresswell has been labelled as an “excellent” defender during his time at Leeds.

According to a report from TBR football, Liverpool have been scouting the player and they could look to make a move in future. Multiple Premier League clubs are keen on him, including Newcastle United. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Newcastle decide to make their move for the player in the coming months.

Cresswell was linked with West Ham United recently.

Liverpool could use Charlie Cresswell

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality central defender. Ibrahima Konate could be on his way out of the club when his contract expires in the summer of 2026. Joe Gomez has had multiple injury problems in recent seasons, and his availability remains a major concern.

Signing another central defender will be a priority for Liverpool. They have been linked with players like Marc Guehi as well. Cresswell would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. The 23-year-old has shown his quality in France, and the former Leeds man has the ability to succeed in England as well. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be quite attractive for him.

Newcastle keen on Cresswell

Similarly, Newcastle could be an attractive destination as well. They have Champions League football on offer, and they have a talented squad. They will be able to offer him ample opportunities as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Newcastle need a long-term alternative to Dan Burn and Fabian Schar.

The 23-year-old should look to join a competitive team where he will be able to fight for trophies. However, he needs to ensure that he is playing regularly at his new club. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Newcastle are prepared to give him the necessary assurances.