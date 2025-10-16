Giovanni Leoni of Liverpool controls the ball whilst under pressure from Leo Scienza of Southampton. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up an ACL injury.

He picked up the blow during the English League Cup game against Southampton earlier this season. The 18-year-old was handed his Liverpool debut against the Saints, and Leoni was outstanding during the game before he picked up the injury.

The Italian is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in Italian football right now, and the injury will come as a devastating blow for him. The injury has left Liverpool short of options at the back as well.

However, Italian surgeon, Vincenzo Costa has now revealed that there is nothing to worry for the 18-year-old defender and he will return to peak form after his injury. Costa has explained that there are top-level surgical techniques which will help Leoni during his rehabilitation and return to action.

He has also suggested that the defender could return to action stronger than before.

Doctor explains Giovanni Leoni injury situation

He said to Calciomercato: “It’s a cliché [fears about Leoni performing at his best]. Leoni will absolutely return to his best. There are top-level surgical techniques. There’s various staff monitoring the various rehabilitation and return-to-sport phases. The players are much more attentive, informed, and precise, as I said. From a biomechanics standpoint, after the surgery, there’s nothing that will prevent the knee from performing at 100%. So Leoni can certainly come back stronger than before.”

Leoni is highly rated at the club

Liverpool fans will certainly be delighted with the comments from Costa. They will hope that the 18-year-old can return to action quickly and perform at a high level for them in future. He is expected to develop into one of the best defenders in the world, and the player will be desperate to fulfil his potential as well.

Prior to the move to Liverpool, he showed his qualities at Parma, and the Italian impressed against elite attackers at the peak of their powers. There is no doubt that he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into an asset for the club in the long run. He is expected to return to action next season, and he will hope to establish himself as a key player for the club.