Liverpool are interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao.

The 23-year-old Spanish international has done quite well in La Liga and for his country. He scored 11 goals and picked up seven assists last season. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool.

Williams has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Liverpool eyeing Nico Williams move

According to a report from Fichajes, they want to sign the Spanish international to complete their dream attacking trident. The report claims that Liverpool could be willing to offer around €75 million in order to get the deal done.

Williams has been described as a “genius” by Spain coach Luis De La Fuente. The attacker is still only 23, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality winger like him, and he could prove to be a transformative addition.

Liverpool need Williams

Luis Diaz left the club at the start of the season, and Liverpool have struggled without him. They are lacking a genuine dribbler and a ball carrier since his departure. Cody Gakpo has failed to provide the team with the necessary width and dribbling skills going forward. Signing someone like Williams would be ideal. He is excellent when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them with pace and flair. He will add some much-needed unpredictability to the Liverpool attacking unit.

Nico Williams Cody Gakpo Progressive passes 3.2 2.8 Progressive carries 5.9 3.4 Succesful take-ons 3.6 1.3

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the player. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Liverpool have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League regularly, and they could help him fulfil his ambitions.