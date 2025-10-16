Chelsea rival Manchester City for £75m transfer of “phenomenal” Premier League star

Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly expected to make a £75m bid for Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson, though Chelsea could also provide competition.

The England international is really starting to establish himself as a top Premier League player, and it could be that he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

Anderson was recently linked with Manchester United by TEAMtalk, and it now seems we can add City and Chelsea to his list of suitors.

City are possibly ready to pay as much as £75m for Anderson, but Chelsea are also being tipped to be in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature, as per the Daily Express.

Elliot Anderson to replace Rodri at Manchester City?

The Express report adds that Anderson could replace Rodri at the Etihad Stadium, with the Spain international said to be on the radar of Real Madrid.

It would be a big ask for Anderson to replace the former Ballon d’Or winner, but this just shows how highly regarded the youngster is becoming.

Chelsea would also surely do well to snap him up, as he’d arguably be an upgrade on Enzo Fernandez in Enzo Maresca’s midfield.

How good is Elliot Anderson?

Anderson’s ability is already appreciated by someone at Chelsea, with Reece James recently telling TNT Sports: “He is a phenomenal player. He fully deserves to be here.”

That was in relation to Anderson’s involvement in the England squad, but one imagines James would also welcome him to Stamford Bridge.

WhoScored lists Anderson’s strengths as dribbling, aerial duels, through-balls, taking set-pieces, tackling, ball interception, and concentration.

He’s currently the second highest rated performer in this Forest squad (minimum five games this season), and he picked up the third highest rating from England’s 5-0 win over Latvia earlier this week.

One can easily imagine Anderson will only get better if he has better players around him and an elite manager to work under at a club like City or Chelsea.