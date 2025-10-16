Man United on red alert for potential loan signing to fix problem position

Jobe Bellingham lining up with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly on red alert for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham as he considers a loan move this January.

The highly-rated 20-year-old impressed at former club Sunderland, helping them win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

However, he left to join Dortmund this summer and he’s now struggling for regular playing time, which is far from ideal in a World Cup year.

According to TEAMtalk, he’s now emerging as one name on Man Utd’s radar as he could leave Dortmund on loan in January, with the Red Devils desperately in need of more options in midfield.

Can Jobe Bellingham solve Manchester United’s midfield dilemma?

As reported here for the Daily Briefing earlier today, United potentially have a major headache coming their way ahead of January.

Kobbie Mainoo is out of favour with Ruben Amorim and wants to leave, but United’s main targets, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, are not likely to be available in the middle of the season.

However, if Bellingham is indeed about to move out of BVB on loan, that could be ideal for MUFC as they’d get a temporary solution to their problems without having to spend crazy money.

Jobe Bellingham is struggling to emulate his brother

United fans might be excited about Bellingham joining, but the jury is still out about whether or not he can really emulate what his older brother has achieved in the game.

Jude Bellingham, now at Real Madrid after a spell at Dortmund himself, has established himself as one of the best players in the world, winning the Champions League in his time at the Bernabeu, while he also already has 44 caps and six goals for the senior England national team.

Jobe is two years younger but still seems some way away from matching what his brother is doing, so United should perhaps be aiming a little higher if they want a midfield that can get them into the top four.