“Something going on” – Roy Keane makes worrying claims about Man United “culture”

Roy Keane on Manchester United's culture issues (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has suggested there has to be something bad going on behind the scenes at Old Trafford at the moment.

The former Red Devils captain seems convinced that there must be a cultural problem inside the club, given how much they’ve continued to struggle even with so many top players and managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane and his fellow pundits spent quite some time on the dire state of Man Utd since Ferguson’s retirement.

Another former United player, Gary Neville, suggested that the club’s drop-off was not inevitable, citing how well Liverpool responded when they replaced Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot.

Keane then offered his insight, asking what sounded like rhetorical questions about issues relating to the training ground culture.

Roy Keane speculates on Manchester United’s problems

“I definitely think there’s something going on at United in terms of the environment,” Keane said.

“The last few years have been too many good managers going in, too many good players go in and it’s just not happened.

“There must be something going on. Again my my mindset always thinks of what the training ground is like. What’s the culture like? Are they driving each other on? Are they training properly? Are they decent lads? Have they got enough quality to play for Man United? Are they brave enough to play at Old Trafford when things are going against them?”

Many United fans will surely be asking similar questions, as there often looks like there’s a real mentality problem and a few characters in the squad who don’t quite measure up to the United legends of the past.

Keane was a great captain for MUFC and even if his leadership style wouldn’t quite work today, one has to wonder if they’ve moved too far away from having those kinds of personalities that were so successful for them in the past.