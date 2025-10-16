Report: Man United & Spurs very interested in signing “talented footballer” who is an Arsenal fan

Ruben Amorim acknowledges the Manchester United fans after losing to Brentford (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

As per TBR, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are very keen on securing his signature. Thomas Frank wanted to sign the player during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come back for him in the near future.

Semenyo is a self-proclaimed Arsenal fan. They have been linked with the African as well, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. Given his admiration for the North London outfit, they could have an advantage in the race.

Antoine Semenyo has been in fine form

It is highly unlikely that Bournemouth will sanction his departure in January, and any move might have to wait until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old has established himself as an important player for the Cherries, and he is certainly one of the best attacking players in the league right now. He has six goals to his name in the Premier League this season. There is no doubt that he would improve Manchester United and Tottenham going forward.

The Ghanaian has been labelled as a “talented footballer” in recent months, and he has the qualities to play for the biggest clubs in the country. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Tottenham can agree on a deal with Bournemouth.

Man United and Spurs eyeing Semenyo

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United accommodate him in the starting line-up. He plays in a role similar to that of Matheus Cunha.

As for Tottenham, he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Wilson Odobert. Although he is a left-sided attacker, he is versatile enough to operate centrally as well. Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club, and African could be the ideal replacement.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level. The move to a top club will be attractive for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.