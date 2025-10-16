Transfer opportunity “still there” for unsettled Man Utd star after Ruben Amorim’s broken promise

Manchester United logo close-up (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo should still have suitors as his future at Old Trafford remains in some doubt for this January.

As I reported earlier today for the Daily Briefing, Mainoo came close to leaving Man Utd in the summer, with Napoli strongly interested in the England international.

On that occasion, the Red Devils blocked Mainoo’s departure as Ruben Amorim was keen to keep him as another option in his squad.

However, things have not panned out as expected, with Mainoo remaining out of favour with Amorim, and he’s still keen to leave the club, at least on loan.

Manchester United given Kobbie Mainoo transfer headache

One problem for United in letting Mainoo go this January, however, is that some of their preferred midfield targets won’t be available.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is high up on their list and is also keen to join, but the Seagulls won’t let the 21-year-old go in the middle of the season.

The same is true for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, so it remains to be seen how MUFC will approach this problem.

Mainoo is likely to need replacing, however, so work will likely be done between now and January to find a solution.

Should Amorim bring Mainoo back into the United fold?

Most United fans will surely be disappointed to see Mainoo struggling to get playing time under Amorim at the moment.

The 20-year-old looked like a huge talent when he first broke into the United first-team under previous manager Erik ten Hag, and this current team looks weak in midfield.

Mainoo surely still has plenty to offer at the highest level, and United could live to regret it if they decide to let him go, as he could go on to strengthen one of their major rivals.