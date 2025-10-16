Manchester United could sign a midfielder in January (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield unit with the signing of Victor Froholdt from FC Porto.

The 19-year-old Danish midfielder has done quite well for the Portuguese outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are keen on securing his signature as well, and Manchester United are “watching closely”. Both clubs could be attractive destinations for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Man United keen on Victor Froholdt

Manchester United need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and the 19-year-old would be a future investment for them. Even though he might not be ready for the Premier League just yet, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the long run. The 19-year-old will improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a future star.

Spurs could use Froholdt as well

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him. They could use more quality in the middle of the park as well. They have done well to bring in talented young midfielders in recent seasons. Froholdt could form a solid partnership with Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr.

The opportunity to play under one of the finest Danish managers in recent times will be attractive for the midfielder as well. Thomas Frank has done an excellent job at Tottenham and they are currently third in the league table. They have recently won a European trophy, and they will be an attractive destination for most players.