Manchester United logo (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has done quite well since joining the Spanish club, and he believes that he could be hitting his top form with the Spanish outfit soon.

He was on loan at Aston Villa last season, and he had a mixed spell with the West Midlands club. He seems to have rediscovered his confidence and form since leaving them. If he continues to impress for Barcelona, it would not be a surprise if they decided to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford on his form

Rashford said in an interview with ITV: “Yeah, for sure. It’s obviously still early days. But yeah, I think when I do reach, you know, my maximum potential, it’ll be the best version of me that’s a happier player. “Yeah, for sure. But I just think it will be the best version of myself that I’ve ever seen.”

He was one of the best strikers in the Premier League, not so long ago, and he will look to get back to that level once again. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will look to cement his place in the England national team, starting lineup as well.

Rashford has done well

Barcelona will be delighted with the way the player has performed so far. He has no future at Manchester United, and he will look to sort out his long-term future quickly. He will look to build on his impressive start to life in La Liga and establish himself as a key player for the Spanish champions.

The 27-year-old is very much at the peak of his powers, and he will look to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. He was regarded as a world-class talent when he exploded onto the scene at Manchester United.