Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly set an asking price of £80m for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Morgan Rogers.

The England international is fast becoming one of the most sought-after talents in Europe at the moment, having been a star performer for Villa in recent times.

Rogers hit double figures for goals and assists last season, picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year award in the process.

It’s easy to imagine that Rogers will soon be on the move to an even bigger club, and Fichajes are linking him with Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG.

Their report claims, however, that Villa won’t let the 23-year-old go cheap, with his asking price set at £80m.

Morgan Rogers transfer situation explained

As previously reported, Rogers is a top transfer target for Chelsea as they eye further attacking midfield signings, though other names are also on their radar.

One imagines we’ll see a fair few other clubs also getting involved, as Rogers could fit in in a number of top sides.

We could likely also see the likes of Arsenal getting involved in the race for Rogers, though previous links there have died down slightly.

Villa surely won’t want to lose such an important player, but we know their financial situation isn’t the best, so that could mean there’s a risk of having to cash in for Rogers if good enough offers come in.

We saw Villa sell Douglas Luiz last summer, Jhon Duran in January, and then Jacob Ramsey this year, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if a big name like Rogers were to go next.

It will be interesting to see what the player himself decides, but he’ll have plenty of tempting options available to him.