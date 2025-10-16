Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Emanuel Dennis has been linked with a move to West Ham United in recent weeks.

However, a report from Daily Mail claims that Nuno Espirito Santo has decided against signing the 27-year-old attacker who is currently a free agent. The player terminated his contract with Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window. However, he has not been able to find a club yet.

Where will Emmanuel Dennis end up?

Watford are also interested in securing his signature. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Dennis has worked under Nuno at Nottingham Forest, and the newly appointed West Ham manager knows all about him.

It is clear that he is not keen on the 27-year-old joining the London club. West Ham need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, but the 27-year-old has not been at his best for a while. He did quite well at Watford after joining them in 2021. He managed to score 10 goals in 35 matches for them before joining Nottingham Forest. However, he failed to make his mark at Nottingham Forest.

Dennis has been poor for a while

There is no doubt that he would have been an underwhelming acquisition for West Ham. They should be aiming higher, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions over the next few weeks.

They should look to bring in a reliable goalscorer and a quality wide player who will add unpredictability to their attack going forward.

West Ham have been quite disappointing this season, and Graham Potter has already been shown the door. Nuno will be expected to turn things around in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if he can get the team firing on all cylinders again.

