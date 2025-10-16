Sources: Liverpool & Chelsea stars “firmly” on Real Madrid’s list of transfer targets

Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez (Photos by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez are among the names on Real Madrid’s list of targets.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, Xabi Alonso is continuing to look out for signings in that position after missing out on Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi.

The names on Madrid’s list at the moment are Mac Allister, Fernandez, and also Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and AZ Alkmaar youngster Kees Smit.

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo is a separate deal to look out for, as he is seen as having a different kind of midfield role to the others.

Sources on Real Madrid’s transfer interest in Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez

A leading source in the industry told me: “Real Madrid hold an interest in Alexis Mac Allister. Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, and AZ Alkmaar’s rising talent Kees Smit are all also firmly on Madrid’s radar.”

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but one imagines Mac Allister and Fernandez will not be easy targets to sign.

Liverpool and Chelsea are not generally selling clubs, so big names like these will likely be in their long-term plans, and unable to leave unless crazy money comes in for them.

Real Madrid looking to make changes in midfield

It seems Alonso is keen to change the midfield he’s inherited at the Bernabeu, with someone similar to Zubimendi needed.

It’s also suggested that Caicedo could be targeted as an upgrade on Aurelien Tchouameni in that area of the pitch.

Wharton might be the most realistic option, however, as it’s hard to imagine Crystal Palace being able to keep hold of the talented young England international, as was also the case with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in the last two summer transfer windows.