Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been linked with clubs from the MLS and Saudi Arabia.

According to former Tottenham scout Mick Brown, the 28-year-old could be tempted to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure.

Orlando City are keen on Richarlison, as per recent reports.

The Brazilian has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big move from Everton. He has scored 23 goals for Tottenham in over 100 appearances for them. They would have expected a lot more from him when they signed the player.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to let Richarlison move on in January. However, they will look to bring in a quality replacement first. They cannot afford a weaken the squad in the middle of the season. Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently since joining the club, and he is currently sidelined with an injury.

Richarlison could leave?

“Richarlison could be tempted to leave Tottenham,” he told Football Insider. “But that would force them to go out and sign a new striker, because they don’t have the depth in that position to be letting people go without replacing them. “Solanke’s injury issues mean they need somebody who can fill in while he’s out, they’re not going to put themselves in a position where they’re caught short.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Spurs should keep Richarlison for now

Finding a quality replacement for the Brazilian in January could prove to be difficult. Top players will not be easy to sign in the middle of the season, and it would be wise of Tottenham to hold onto the South American attacker until the end of the season.

Richarlison has shown impressive form under Thomas Frank, and keeping him at the club until the end of the season would be ideal. He could prove to be a very useful player for the London club this season.