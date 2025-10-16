Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade, and Kieran Trippier (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly determined to beat Juventus to the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Italy international has shone during his time at St James’ Park, and it now seems clear that the Magpies could have a bit of a tricky time keeping hold of him.

According to Tutto Juve, there is growing interest in Tonali from Europe’s elite, with Juventus said to be in pole position to get a deal done, though PSG also seem very keen to try as well.

As per Transfermarkt, Tonali’s market valuation is around €60m, but given that his contract expires in 2028, there’s little pressure on Newcastle to accept anything like that, so his price tag would likely be quite a lot higher.

Can Newcastle keep hold of Sandro Tonali?

NUFC have made great strides under their current ownership, but it’s still going to take them some time before they’re really up there as an established top four side, competing regularly in the Champions League and challenging for major silverware.

Newcastle weren’t able to keep hold of Alexander Isak this summer when Liverpool came calling, and it could be difficult for them to stop Tonali sealing a big move as well.

The 25-year-old looks like he’d be more than capable of making an impact at a big name like Juve or PSG, and it will be interesting to see if he pushes for that kind of move.

Where could Tonali go next?

For now, it seems like Tonali’s main options are Juventus and PSG, but one imagines that list could grow.

It could make sense for the former AC Milan man to look for a return to his native Italy, and at least that would mean Newcastle weren’t losing him to a Premier League rival, as they did with Isak.

Still, after losing Isak, it seems crucial for Newcastle to show they’re not a selling club who will keep on losing big names like this in each transfer window, so Eddie Howe and co. will surely do all they can to keep hold of Tonali.