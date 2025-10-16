Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck in recent weeks.

However, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that Liverpool have no concrete interest in signing the German International defender, and Dortmund are hoping to tie the ‘top defender’ down to a new contract. Schlotterbeck has been linked with the Reds in the past as well.

Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich are interested in securing his signature. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Reds could use Nico Schlotterbeck

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality central defender, and the German would have been a useful acquisition. Ibrahima Konate could leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. The French International has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions, and Liverpool will have to find a quality replacement.

Schlotterbeck could have been useful

Schlotterbeck has proven himself in the Bundesliga, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League. He could have been a quality addition. The player is at the peak of his career, and he could have made an instant impact at Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can find a quality alternative to Konate if he decides to move on in the summer. Losing him on a free transfer would be a huge blow for the Premier League champions.

They have recently lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer, and they could be setting a dangerous precedent by allowing their key players to leave on free transfers. They will certainly hope to convince the French international to commit his future to the club until the last moment.