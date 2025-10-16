Fabrizio Romano says Man United’s “perfect” transfer target remains a “situation to watch”

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton vs Everton (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly still pursuing a transfer move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are keen on the Cameroon international after already targeting him during the summer, though Brighton were adamant that he was not for sale.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano explained that Man Utd have viewed Baleba as a “perfect signing”, and it remains a situation to keep an eye on for summer 2026.

So, it seems pretty clear that we can expect United to go back in for Baleba, even if he’s unlikely to be available in January, so it’s perhaps going to be one to watch for next summer.

Watch below for Romano’s video post on Baleba, in which he also suggests Brighton wouldn’t mind waiting for more clubs to potentially join the race for the 21-year-old…

Fabrizio Romano on Carlos Baleba to Manchester United transfer

“(Ruben) Amorim was pushing a lot for Baleba in the summer transfer window,” Romano said.

“Amorim saw Baleba as a perfect target for Man United in terms of intensity in the midfield in terms of skills in terms of potential in terms of knowledge of the Premier League.

“He was considered as a perfect signing by people at the club and by the manager. Brighton closed the doors to that possibility.

“January at the moment Brighton don’t want to send a player. So it remains a difficult deal for January for the summer. We will see what’s going to happen there because my United might be there and Brighton feel that maybe other clubs could also join the race for an important talented midfielder like Carlos Baleba.

“So for sure, a situation to watch, also because just in general Baleba or another Man United are looking for an important midfielder to add to the squad in 2026. We will see what kind of opportunities there will be in January or eventually in the summer transfer window. But midfield will be a crucial position to cover for Manchester United next year 2026.”

Baleba wanted Man United transfer

David Ornstein reported back in the summer that Baleba was up for the move to United, so that shouldn’t be an issue if they try reviving the deal again in the future.

MUFC fans will hope their club can remain in pole position for this talented young player, but one imagines we’ll also see other big names joining the running for his signature.

Baleba looks likely to be Brighton’s next big sale after they’ve previously also cashed in on stars like Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, and Joao Pedro.