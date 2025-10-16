West Ham may sign a new striker in January. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the La Liga club, and he needs to move on to play more often. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him, but Dean Jones reckons that West Ham will find it difficult to get the deal done.

West Ham need to improve their squad

They have had a disappointing start to the season so far, and they need to add more quality to the side. Signing a quality striker could prove to be a wise decision. The 19-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could make an impact in the final third.

The Brazilian will be desperate to play more often. The Premier League could be an exciting opportunity. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to join West Ham. He might consider the move to the London club as a step down. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Endrick was linked with Chelsea a few months ago.

West Ham keen on Endrick

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Endrick is probably going to be the target of loan offers in January, and it makes sense to me that West Ham are one of the clubs that put forward a proposal. West Ham are not looking in a particularly strong position right now to lure him away from the Bernabeu – but they would try. Endrick is actually younger than they had expected to go for, but he has a special level of quality that means they would go for it. They have been interested in him for a long time.”

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and Carlo Ancelotti has previously labelled him as a “spectacular” player. He has the potential to develop into a world-class footer. Real Madrid must focus on his development and allow him to grow with regular opportunities. Sending him out on loan in January would be ideal.