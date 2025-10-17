“No.1” – Arsenal star branded “best in the league” after stunning stats emerge

Jurrien Timber celebrates with his Arsenal teammates after scoring against Leeds (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber has been branded the best in the Premier League in his position right now after some stunning stats on the Dutchman emerged.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2023, even though he missed so much of that first season in north London with a serious injury.

Still, Timber has some back brilliantly from that initial setback, performing at a very consistent level last season and continuing to improve this term.

According to data cited in the Evening Standard, Timber is ranked top of the Arsenal squad for tackles made and chances created so far this season.

Jurrien Timber’s stats highlight his importance at both ends of the pitch for Arsenal

It’s clear from those numbers just how much Timber is contributing at both ends of the pitch, and Arsenal fans will be delighted to have such a complete player in that position.

The international break has disrupted club football a little, but Arsenal fans can now look forward to watching Timber in action again this weekend with a trip to Fulham.

And then it’s back to Champions League football next week, with fans likely to be eager to find out how to buy Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid tickets to ensure they don’t miss such a big European game.

Even if full-backs aren’t the most glamorous position in football, we saw the importance of Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes for Paris Saint-Germain when they won the competition last season.

With Timber now taking his game up a level, perhaps he can be a driving force for AFC in the Champions League as Mikel Arteta looks to help the club win the tournament for the first time in history.

Jurrien Timber has made that right-back spot his own

With Ben White now injured again, it’s clear that Timber is going to keep on being the first choice in that position for the foreseeable future.

White was also a star performer for the Gunners for a number of years before Timber’s arrival and before the fitness issues that plagued him for so much of last season and the beginning of this campaign.

Still, there’s also no taking away from how good Timber has been, and unless he picks up another serious injury himself, it’s becoming harder and harder to see White getting his place back.

Timber can also operate at centre-back or left-back if needed, of course, so that could be an option if Arteta ever tries using him and White in the same line up in the future.