Bryan Mbeumo trying to lure £100m Manchester United transfer target to Old Trafford

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United new-boy Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly doing his best to try to convince fellow Cameroon international Carlos Baleba to join him at Old Trafford.

The Brighton midfielder has been a superb performer in the Premier League and it makes sense that he’s now on the radar of bigger clubs.

Baleba has been linked with Man Utd and could cost as much as £100m, according to TEAMtalk and others, and Mbeumo has apparently spoken to him about the move.

The Red Devils could do with a top class signing in midfield like that, so fans will be glad to hear that Mbeumo is doing his bit to try to help the deal happen.

According to the Sun, Mbeumo is like a big brother to Baleba, and has spoken to him about the delights of United while they were together on international duty.

Will Carlos Baleba follow Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United?

United are clearly not the club they used to be, but they remain a huge name in world football and that has helped them continue to attract a lot of top players.

Mbeumo was persuaded to leave Brentford for MUFC in the summer, and he’ll now hope to convince Baleba to do make a similar move out of Brighton.

As much as clubs like Brentford and Brighton have made tremendous progress to become highly competitive teams in the top flight, they will surely still struggle to hold on to their best players once more established elite sides like United come calling.

Carlos Baleba transfer may have to wait

As reported for the Daily Briefing yesterday, Baleba won’t be leaving Brighton in January, so United won’t be able to get that midfield signing they need straight away.

That’s unfortunate for Ruben Amorim, who looks like he clearly needs someone like that now, with his midfield looking like a major area of weakness in this squad.

It will be interesting to see if United can find an alternative who’s available in January.