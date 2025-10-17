Blow for Chelsea as Enzo Maresca delivers major Cole Palmer injury update

Enzo Maresca and Cole Palmer (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed a major blow for the club as Cole Palmer is set for a further six weeks out of action due to injury.

The 23-year-old has been a star performer for Chelsea since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, and it now looks like they’re set for an extended period of having to cope without him.

Maresca previously thought he’d be closer to having Palmer back by now, but he spoke at his press conference this morning to admit he got that wrong.

Watch below as the Italian tactician now says we can expect Palmer to be out for another six weeks, though the positive update is that it doesn’t look like he’ll require surgery…

?? Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer is set to be out injured for another SIX weeks! ?? pic.twitter.com/tT163WVqvf — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 17, 2025

Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer injury

“I was wrong [about him returning before the international break],” Maresca said in response to the first question from a reporter.

“Unfortunately he needs to be out for six more weeks. This is the update.”

When asked if it’s still the case that he does not need surgery, he said: “Yes. We try to protect Cole as much as we can. It is important when he comes back he is fully fit.

“The medical staff are not magicians. You need six weeks and we hope six week will be enough. A problem we need to see step by step, week by week.

“He looks very good. Relaxed. Trying to recover.”

Can Chelsea cope without Cole Palmer?

Chelsea fortunately have a lot of squad depth, with plenty of talented attacking players for Maresca to choose from.

Still, there’s no doubt that it will be a struggle for the likes of Jamie Gittens, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte to step up in Palmer’s absence as few can offer what the England international does.

It’s also a worry for Palmer in a World Cup year as he’ll want to be on the pitch showing his best form so he can win a place in the England squad for next summer’s tournament in the US.