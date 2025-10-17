(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the Lazio defender Nuno Tavares.

The 25-year-old has done quite well since leaving Arsenal permanently, and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follows up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.

They could use more depth in the left back department, and Tavares could be a useful addition. He is valued at €50 million by the Italian club, as per reports via LaLazioSiamoNoi. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay up.

Premier League return could tempt Nuno Tavares

The defender might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. Tavares failed to make his mark at Arsenal and left the club after just 28 appearances. The opportunity to return could be exciting for him. In addition to that, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for them can be hard down for most players.

The asking price could be a major problem in any potential move. Chelsea will not want to pay over the odds for the 25-year-old. The Italian outfit will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for any move to go through.

Tavares could be a useful addition

Tavares knows the Premier League well, and he could make an instant impact if he joins the London club. It could be the ideal next step in his career right now. He has managed to get his career back on track with regular football in Italy, and he will look to join a more ambitious team and fight for trophies now.

The Italian outfit will not want to lose him easily, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to negotiate a reasonable deal with Chelsea.